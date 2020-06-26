Harley-Davidson to cut 140 US jobs: company representative

Harley-Davidson Inc will cut 140 jobs in the United States following its decision to adjust production volumes, a company representative told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. motorcycle company Harley-Davidson is seen on one of their models at a shop in Paris, France, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The layoffs will affect 90 production workers at Harley's York facility in Pennsylvania and 50 at its Tomahawk facility in Wisconsin.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Source: Reuters

