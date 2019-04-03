Harley Davidson to extend current labor contract through April 14: union

Harley-Davidson and the United Steelworkers union, which represents the motorcycle maker's workers in Milwaukee and Tomahawk, Wisconsin, have agreed to extend the current labor agreement through April 14, the union said on Tuesday.

The union members on Monday rejected Harley's proposal for a five-year contract which included a 14 percent wage increase during the contract period as well as a US$2,250 signing bonus.

