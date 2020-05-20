Harley plans to ship fewer models to US dealers: WSJ

Business

Harley plans to ship fewer models to US dealers: WSJ

Harley-Davidson Inc is reopening its factories this week at lower production rates and sending dealers a narrower range of motorcycles, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The commemorative nameplate on a special edition Harley-Davidson motorcycle reflects th
FILE PHOTO: The commemorative nameplate on a special edition Harley-Davidson motorcycle reflects the company headquarters in Milwaukee August 28, 2003. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Harley-Davidson Inc is reopening its factories this week at lower production rates and sending dealers a narrower range of motorcycles, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The U.S. motorcycle maker, which closed its U.S. assembly plants in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, may not ship any additional new motorcycles this year to about 70per cent of its 698 dealers in the country, the report said.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark