Harley sales in United States falls 10per cent as pandemic hits demand

Harley-Davidson Inc reported a 9.8per cent drop in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as global motorcycle demand struggles to pick up from the COVID-19 induced lockdowns.

REUTERS: Harley-Davidson Inc reported a 9.8per cent drop in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as global motorcycle demand struggles to pick up from the COVID-19 induced lockdowns.

Retail sales in its biggest market, the United States, plunged 10per cent from the same period a year ago, while overall, motorcycles revenue fell 12per cent to US$684 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Milwaukee-based company has not posted a growth in retail sales in the United States for six years and has been finding it hard to add customers beyond the baby boomers.

Net income rose to US$120 million, or 78 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$87 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned US$1.05 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Motorcycles and related product revenue fell to US$964 million from US$1.07 billion a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)