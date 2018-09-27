Harris Corp to build core processor for Lockheed's F-35 jet

Lockheed Martin Corp's aeronautics unit said on Thursday an important processor of its F-35 fighter jet will be built by Harris Corp , reducing the device's cost by 75 percent.

The integrated core processor (ICP) acts as the jet's brains, processing data for its communications, sensors and electronic warfare, among others, Lockheed said.

"We are aggressively pursuing cost reduction across the F-35 enterprise...," said Greg Ulmer, vice president of the F-35 program.

The ICP collects data from the aircraft's sensor suite to provide the pilot with 360-degree situational awareness of threats and then prioritize and recommend how to counter or negate the threat, Harris said.

Lockheed Martin's rotary and mission systems unit has supplied ICPs for all F-35 aircraft built to date and will continue through Lot 14.

The new deal comes nearly three months after Lockheed chose Raytheon Co to provide a sensor system for the jet.

