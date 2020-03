Harvard to move to virtual classes amid coronavirus outbreak

REUTERS: Harvard University asked its students on Tuesday not to return to campus after Spring Break and said it would begin moving to virtual instruction for graduate and undergraduate classes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The university's goal is to complete the transition by March 23, it added in the statement posted on its website.

"We are transitioning over the course of the next few days to non-essential gatherings of no more than 25 people," the university said https://www.harvard.edu/covid-19-moving-classes-online-other-updates?utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=hu-twitter-general&utm_source=twitter.

