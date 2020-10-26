Hasbro beats quarterly revenue estimates

Business

Hasbro beats quarterly revenue estimates

Hasbro Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, boosted by demand for the toymaker's board games from stuck-at-home families looking for entertainment.

Illustration photo of a Monopoly board game by Hasbro Gaming
FILE PHOTO: A Monopoly board game by Hasbro Gaming is seen in this illustration photo August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

Bookmark

REUTERS: Hasbro Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, boosted by demand for the toymaker's board games from stuck-at-home families looking for entertainment.

The company's net revenue rose to US$1.78 billion from US$1.58 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 27, beating analysts' average estimate of US$1.75 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark