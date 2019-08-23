Hasbro to buy studio Entertainment One for US$4 billion

U.S. toy maker Hasbro Inc will buy Entertainment One Ltd for about US$4 billion in cash, adding the independent studio with preschool brands such as Peppa Pig to the U.S. company known for Nerf and Power Rangers, the companies said on Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO: U.S. toy maker Hasbro Inc will buy Entertainment One Ltd for about US$4 billion in cash, adding the independent studio with preschool brands such as Peppa Pig to the U.S. company known for Nerf and Power Rangers, the companies said on Thursday.

Hasbro will pay 5.60 pounds per share and will finance the deal with debt and US$1.0-1.25 billion in cash from equity financing, the companies said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Peter Henderson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)