Head of Volkwagen's Seat car brand to step down - source

Luca de Meo, President of Volkwagen's Spanish Seat brand, is stepping down from his current role, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

SEAT President and CEO Luca de Meo poses during an interview at the SEAT car factory in Martorell
SEAT President and CEO Luca de Meo poses during an interview at the SEAT car factory in Martorell, near Barcelona, Spain October 31, 2018. Picture taken October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files

Volkswagen declined to comment.

The resignation comes amid media reports that de Meo has been offered the top job at rival Renault .

(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Gwenaelle Barzic and Gilles Guillaume in Paris; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

