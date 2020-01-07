Head of Volkwagen's Seat car brand to step down - source

Luca de Meo, President of Volkwagen's Spanish Seat brand, is stepping down from his current role, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

The resignation comes amid media reports that de Meo has been offered the top job at rival Renault .

