Health insurer Anthem beats estimates, raises full-year profit forecast

REUTERS: Anthem Inc raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast, as the health insurer reported better-than-expected profit on Wednesday, helped by premium rate increases and lower patient medical costs.

Anthem said net income rose to US$1.05 billion, or US$3.98 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$855.3 million, or US$3.16 per share, a year earlier.

Advertisement

Excluding items, the company earned US$4.25 per share, ahead of analysts' average estimate of US$4.16, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Anthem's benefit expense ratio improved to 83.4 percent from 86.1 percent in the year-ago period. The metric measures an insurer's expenses on claims against the premiums it earns.

Total revenue rose 2.4 percent to US$22.94 billion. Operating revenue was US$22.71 billion, just above analysts estimate of US$22.69 billion.

The company said it now expects 2018 adjusted earnings to be greater than US$15.40 per share, up from its previous estimate of earnings of greater than US$15.30 per share.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)