Healthy correction with buying opportunities: Analysts on stock market rout

The recent market upheaval is a “healthy correction” that has thrown up buying opportunities, with one analyst dubbing it the “Great Singapore Sale”.

SINGAPORE: The Singapore share market may still be finding its feet amid a violent sell-off that has engulfed global equity markets this week, but analysts do not think it is a cause for panic.

Instead, many market watchers have welcomed the pullback in the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) as a much-needed, healthy correction after hitting decade highs last month. Some have also described the sell-off as a buying opportunity, with OCBC’s analyst going as far as calling it the “Great Singapore Sale”.

Singapore shares closed down 0.66 per cent, or 22.61 points, at 3,383.77 on Wednesday (Feb 7), reversing earlier gains as investors eyed a drop in the US stock futures.

A day earlier, the local bourse posted its biggest one-day decline in two years, alongside a bloodbath in other Asian bourses spooked by a record-breaking fall in US stocks. Worries about elevated US Treasury bond yields and the likelihood of faster-than-expected US interest rate hikes had triggered panic selling on Wall Street last Friday, which deepened this week and extended into a global rout.

Following months of near-ceaseless ascent, IG’s chief market strategist Chris Weston said global equity markets have “finally entered a period of increased volatility” which may be here to stay.

But this week’s market upheaval may be less scary than it seems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Describing the ongoing sell-off as a “normal exchange of liquidity”, analysts from KGI Securities said the “rise in volatility should not warrant panic”.

“Since February 2016, US stocks have led a bull run without a meaningful correction. In that sense, the market is surprised that such a pullback would take this long to occur.”

While the so-called Vix "fear" index has risen, the CBOE Skew Index – an options gauge known as the “Black Swan” Index – remains down. This indicates “a perception that even though volatility is up, the risk of tail events remains low”, KGI analysts reasoned.

Echoing similar sentiments, DBS analysts wrote in a Feb 6 report that recent market action “does not herald the start of a bear market” given that it is a “necessary consolidation” following months of stock market euphoria and the absence of a recession.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

“Taken together, the current market turmoil is similar to other mid-cycle corrections which have been seen in recent years.”

“GOOD OPPORTUNITY TO RE-ENTER THE MARKET”

Analysts also seemed sanguine about the outlook for local stocks.

CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang expects the benchmark index to remain on an uptrend for 2018 on the back of supportive factors such as strong economic growth and beefy earnings.

“I still have confidence in the market,” she told Channel NewsAsia. “We should look beyond this round of correction because to be honest, there is no evidence of systemic risks right now. The sell-off is more of profit-taking and is a healthy correction against the backdrop of economic upswings and improving fundamentals.”

Head of OCBC Investment Research Carmen Lee agreed, noting that the current correction is a “good opportunity to re-enter the market”.

“With the across-the-board selling, quality stocks are now at more attractive level, especially for long-term investors looking to increase their exposure to blue chips,” said Ms Lee in her note titled "Great Singapore Sale", while referring to property and banking heavyweights such as UOL and DBS.

Also urging investors to buy on the dip is CIMB analyst Lim Siew Khee, who had Venture Corporation, Genting Singapore and Keppel Corporation in a list of “must-own” stocks.

"No one knows how long the correction will last but we see the opportunity to prepare a shopping list of 'must-own' stocks backed by fundamentals," she wrote in a note released on Wednesday.

Still, market watchers agree that risk factors, such as stronger-than-expected inflation numbers in the US or even a deceleration in US economic growth, remain.

Said Mr Oliver Jones, a markets economist at research firm Capital Economics: “We think that the US economy – which is currently in good health – will start to lose momentum late in 2018 or in 2019 as the boost from the fiscal stimulus fades and the effects of cumulative Fed tightening begin to bite.

“We suspect that this would cause the US stock market to weaken further, and that this would result in another marked drop in EM equities.”