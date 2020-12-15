Hedge fund Whitebox opposes LG's decision to spin off affiliates

SEOUL: US-based hedge fund Whitebox Advisors said on Tuesday (Dec 15) LG's plan to spin off five affiliates into a new holding company next year would fail to create value for minority shareholders.

"The spin-off does nothing to address LG's most pressing issue, which is the unprecedented discount at which the company trades relative to its assets and, accordingly, inferior return to shareholders," Whitebox said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Korea's LG is led by Koo Bon-joon's nephew Koo Kwang-mo, who took over as the LG Group chairman in 2018 after his father died.