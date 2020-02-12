Heineken expects 2020 operating profit to rise by mid single-digit percentage

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Heineken , the world's second-largest beer maker, said on Wednesday it expects operating profit this year to grow by a mid-single digit percentage after 2019 earnings came in line with expectations.

The Dutch maker of Heineken, Europe's top-selling lager, as well as Tiger, Sol and Strongbow cider, said its annual operating profit before one-offs rose by 3.9per cent on a like-for-like basis last year to 4.02 billion euros (US$4.39 billion).

The company had tempered profit hopes in October, saying it would rise by 4per cent, the bottom of its previous forecast of mid-single digit percentage growth.

Heineken said volume and price growth, together with consumers shifting up to more expensive beers, and a more moderate rise in input costs would lead to mid-single digit percentage rise in operating profit this year.

The average market expectation is for profit growth of 6per cent this year, according to a company-compiled consensus.

