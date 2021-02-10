Heineken says cutting around 8,000 jobs in restructuring

Business

Dutch brewer Heineken said it was cutting around 8,000 jobs following a review of its operations launched in October.

FILE PHOTO: Glasses of Heineken beer are seen at a restaurant in Hanoi
FILE PHOTO: Glasses of Heineken beer are seen at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam May 30, 2019. Picture taken May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kham

The cuts will lead to a total restructuring charge of around 420 million euros (US$509 million) and savings on personnel expenses of around 350 million euros.

(US$1 = 0.8247 euros)

(Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

