Heineken says cutting around 8,000 jobs in restructuring

REUTERS: Dutch brewer Heineken said it was cutting around 8,000 jobs following a review of its operations launched in October.

The cuts will lead to a total restructuring charge of around 420 million euros (US$509 million) and savings on personnel expenses of around 350 million euros.

(US$1 = 0.8247 euros)

