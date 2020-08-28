Herbalife enters deferred prosecution agreement over alleged corruption in China

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has entered a deferred prosecution agreement to settle U.S. government charges it provided corrupt payments and benefits to Chinese officials, including in government agencies and media outlets, to boost its business in China, a federal prosecutor said on Friday.

At a court hearing, the prosecutor said Herbalife is being charged with one count of conspiracy to violate books and records provisions of the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)