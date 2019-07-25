Hershey reports 38per cent rise in second-quarter profit

Chocolate maker Hershey Co reported a 38per cent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by price hikes and lower raw material costs.

Net income attributable to the company rose to US$312.8 million, or US$1.48 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$226.9 million, or US$1.08 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose about 1per cent to US$1.77 billion, in line with the average analyst estimate, according to Refinitiv data.

