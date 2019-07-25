Hershey's tepid annual forecasts overshadow quarterly profit beat

Chocolate maker Hershey Co reported a 38per cent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by price hikes and lower raw material costs.

REUTERS: Chocolate maker Hershey Co cut its full-year sales forecast on Thursday, overshadowing a better-than-expected quarterly profit and sending its shares down 3per cent.

The company said it expected full-year sales to grow 2per cent compared to prior forecast of an increase of as much as 3per cent. It also forecast full-year adjusted profit below analysts expectation of US$5.75 per share.

Hershey and other package food makers have been facing a dearth of drivers, higher diesel prices and rising prices for some commodities, which has led to record shipping costs.

To overcome that, the company raised product prices by an average of 2.5per cent earlier this year. The efforts helped Hershey's adjusted gross profit margin to expand 200 basis points to 46.5per cent in the quarter.

Net income attributable to the company rose 38per cent to US$312.8 million, or US$1.48 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned US$1.31 per share and beat analysts' average estimate of US$1.18 per share.

However, sales in North America, its biggest market, rose just 0.5per cent to US$1.57 billion in the quarter. Total sales rose about 1per cent to US$1.77 billion, in line with the average analyst estimate, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

