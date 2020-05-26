Hertz awards over US$16m in retention bonus to key executives

FLORIDA: US car rental company Hertz Global Holdings said on Tuesday (May 26) it has paid about US$16.2 million in retention bonuses to a range of key executives at the director level and above, days after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.

The company paid President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Stone US$700,000, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamere Jackson US$600,000 as retention bonuses, Hertz said in a filing to the US regulators.

Last week, the board of the company, which counts billionaire investor Carl Icahn as its largest shareholder with a nearly 39 per cent stake, allowed it to seek chapter 11 protection in a US bankruptcy court in Delaware.

The firm is reeling under travel bans and lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the new coronaries. Since the virus outbreak, a large portion of Hertz's revenue, which comes from car rentals at airports, have evaporated.

With nearly US$19 billion of debt and roughly 38,000 employees worldwide as of the end of 2019, Hertz is among the largest companies to be undone by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees who received the retention bonus would forfeit the right to participate in the company's 2020 annual bonus plan.



