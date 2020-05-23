Hertz preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as Friday night: WSJ

Hertz Global Holdings Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as Friday night after failing to reach a standstill agreement with its top lenders, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/2A4ONKs, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Estero, Florida-based company, which operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty car-rental brands, had been holding talks with creditors after skipping significant car-lease payments due in April.

Forbearance and waiver agreements on the missed payments were set to expire on Friday.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)