Hewlett Packard Enterprise revenue misses estimates, shares fall

REUTERS: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, hit by lower demand for its servers and storage products, sending its shares down about 4per cent in trading after the bell.

Sales in its IT business, which makes storage and data centre networking products, fell 10.5per cent, while its unit that makes wireless network products posted a 6.5per cent drop.

The company had previously warned of "uneven demand" due to U.S.-China trade tensions.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, known for its computer servers, beat analysts' average estimates for quarterly profit. Excluding items, it earned 49 cents per share, compared to estimates of 46 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

HPE, whose shares have risen 32per cent this year, maintained expectations for full-year adjusted profit of between US$1.78 per share and US$1.94 per share.

The company posted net earnings of US$480 million (£374.12 million), or 36 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with a loss of US$757 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

HPE's revenue fell 9.2per cent to US$7.22 billion, below analysts' estimates of US$7.4 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)