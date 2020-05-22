Hewlett Packard Enterprises lays out US$1 bln savings plan, pay cuts

REUTERS: Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Thursday unveiled a plan targeting gross savings of at least US$1 billion by 2022 and cut the base salaries of top executives by 25per cent as the software maker seeks to weather the coronavirus crisis.

Shares, down about 35per cent this year, fell 5.4per cent in extended trading after the company missed second-quarter revenue and profit estimates.

"The global economic lockdowns since February significantly impacted our fiscal Q2 financial performance," Chief Executive Officer Antonio Neri said in a statement.

Beginning on July 1, through the remainder of fiscal year 2020, the base salaries of the CEO and officers at the executive vice president level will be reduced by 25per cent, HPE said.

The board also cut by 25per cent the portion of the annual US$100,000 cash retainer entitled by directors for the period beginning on July 1 through the remainder of fiscal 2020.

HP, which in April withdrew its 2020 forecast, posted second-quarter adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share, missing the average analyst estimates of 29 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue of US$6.01 billion also missed estimate of US$6.29 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Sriraj Kalluvila)