Hewlett Packard to cut costs by US$1 billion, reduces CEO pay by 25per cent on pandemic woes

REUTERS: Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Thursday unveiled a plan to cut costs by at least US$1 billion by 2022 and said it would reduce the base salary of its chief executive officer by 25per cent, in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cost-savings plan will include changes to the company’s workforce and is expected to deliver annualized net run-rate savings of at least US$800 million, the company said.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)