Higher consumer spending helps Mastercard beat quarterly profit estimates

REUTERS: Mastercard Inc on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit, as a robust economy encouraged customers to spend more, boosting fee income for the world's second-largest payment processor.

The company's gross dollar volume, the dollar value of transactions processed, rose 8.3 per cent to US$1.60 trillion in the second quarter.

Overall consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, rose in April and May, while US retail sales registered solid growth in every month of the quarter.

Around 26.80 billion transactions were processed, up nearly 21 per cent from a year earlier. The gain was led by a 10 per cent rise in the United States and a 31 per cent jump in Europe.

Net revenue rose 12.2 per cent to US$4.11 billion, edging past analysts' estimates of US$4.08 billion.

The company's net income rose to US$2.05 billion, or US$2 per share, in the second quarter ended Jun 30, from US$1.57 billion, or US$1.5 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned US$1.89 per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of US$1.83, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

