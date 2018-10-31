Higher fuel costs clip Lufthansa's wings in Q3

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Shares in German airline giant Lufthansa plunged on Tuesday (Oct 30), as the group struggled with costs and cancellations stemming from a takeover and shouldered rising fuel charges.

By 2:30 pm (1330 GMT) the group's stock had shed 8.1 per cent to trade at €17.32 (US$19.69), making it the worst performer on a DAX index of blue-chip German shares down 0.77 per cent.

As well as more expensive oil having knock-on effects for jet fuel, Lufthansa's integration of parts of defunct competitor Air Berlin has proved expensive.

Between July and September, net profit at the Frankfurt-based group fell 10 per cent year-on-year, to €1.07 billion (US$1.2 billion).

Despite the drop, that was still better than a €983 million forecast from analysts surveyed by Factset.

Operating, or underlying profit adjusted for some one-off items - the company's preferred measure of its performance - also fell, shedding 10.8 per cent to €1.35 billion, although revenues grew 1.5 per cent to 9.96 billion.

"Lufthansa's growth has held up very well, taking advantage of the unique opportunity to expand our share in our home market," finance director Ulrik Svensson said.

Over the first nine months, the group reported carrying 108.5 million passengers, an all-time high.

But Svensson acknowledged that "in the short term, this growth has come at a cost."

Absorbing chunks of Germany's former second-largest airline Air Berlin, which went bankrupt last year, has so far this year cost €170 million, mostly at Eurowings.

Looking ahead, the group expects to trim the pace of its expansion, to eight per cent over winter 2018-19 compared with an average of more than 10 per cent among all airlines in Germany.

Meanwhile there was bad news ahead for customers as higher fuel costs are set to be reflected in ticket prices.

"We also expect the substantial rises in fuel costs to lead to higher ticket prices from 2019 at the latest," chief executive Carsten Spohr said.

NO ITALIAN ADVENTURE

Lufthansa ruled out another potential source of growth Tuesday, saying that it had no interest in buying troubled Italian flag carrier Alitalia.

After employees rejected a rescue plan offered by major shareholder Etihad Airways, ministers in Rome plan to marry the struggling firm to national rail company Ferrovie dello Stato.

Italy "remains our second-most important foreign market," Lufthansa boss Spohr said.

But "for us there's no question of investing in Alitalia the way things are now, together with the Italian state."

Rather, the company might consider a "commercial partnership" like those it already shares with fellow members of the Star Alliance organisation, he said.

Looking to the remainder of 2018, Lufthansa confirmed its full-year objective for an adjusted operating profit "slightly lower" than in 2017.