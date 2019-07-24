Hilton quarterly profit beats on steady travel demand

REUTERS: U.S. hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by a steady demand for its rooms in the United States.

However, the owner of Waldorf Astoria and Conrad hotel chains lowered the high end of its 2019 outlook for RevPAR - a key performance metric for the hotel industry - amid slowing global economies.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday lowered its estimate for global growth in 2019, as the U.S.-China trade spat and Brexit uncertainties are seen eroding business confidence and weakening investment spending.

The slowing growth directly affects travel budgets of corporates.

Hilton said it now expects full-year RevPAR to increase between 1per cent and 2per cent, down from an earlier range of 1.0per cent to 3.0per cent rise.

The company now expects adjusted earnings for 2019 between US$3.78 and US$3.85 per share, compared to their previous forecast of US$3.74 to US$3.84 per share.

Hilton's net income attributable to stockholders rose to US$260 million, or 89 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$217 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Hilton earned US$1.06 per share in the quarter beating analysts' average estimate of US$1.02 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 8.4per cent to US$2.48 billion.

(Reporting by Ashwini Raj and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)