Hilton swings to quarterly loss as coronavirus hammers bookings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc on Thursday swung to a quarterly loss, as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out global travel demand and hammered bookings.

FILE PHOTO: Hilton hotel logo is seen on 52nd street following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York City, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

The U.S. hotel operator reported a net loss attributable to stockholders of US$430 million, or US$1.55 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with net income of US$260 million, or US$0.89 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 77.3per cent to US$564 million.

