Hilton swings to quarterly loss as coronavirus hammers bookings

REUTERS: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc on Thursday swung to a quarterly loss, as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out global travel demand and hammered bookings.

The U.S. hotel operator reported a net loss attributable to stockholders of US$430 million, or US$1.55 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with net income of US$260 million, or US$0.89 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 77.3per cent to US$564 million.

