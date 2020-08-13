Hit by COVID-19, Thyssenkrupp sees first signs of stabilisation

Ailing conglomerate Thyssenkrupp on Thursday said some businesses were stabilising in the current quarter after suffering a heavy blow due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG is seen on an escalator at Frankfurt's main railways station in Frankfurt, Germany, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The group said its fiscal third-quarter adjusted operating loss from continuing operations, which strips out the elevator business it recently sold, came in at 679 million euros (US$800 million), less than the up to 1 billion it had flagged in May.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Source: Reuters

