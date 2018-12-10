Hitachi shares rise after report it is considering scrapping Britain nuclear project

Hitachi Ltd shares rose as much as 2.9 percent on Monday after Japan's TV Asahi reported the firm is considering scrapping its 3 trillion yen (US$26.61 billion) nuclear project in Britain due to projections of further increases in construction costs.

TOKYO: Hitachi Ltd shares rose as much as 2.9 percent on Monday after Japan's TV Asahi reported the firm is considering scrapping its 3 trillion yen (US$26.61 billion) nuclear project in Britain due to projections of further increases in construction costs.

Hitachi's Horizon Nuclear Power plans to build over 5 gigawatts of new nuclear capacity at two sites in Britain – the first at Wylfa Newydd in Wales.

Advertisement

The project will be discussed at Hitachi's board meeting on Tuesday, and a conclusion is likely to be made by the end of the business year through March, TV Asahi reported. Giving up the project would incur Hitachi a 270 billion yen loss, it said.

A Hitachi spokesman declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

Hitachi shares ended up 1 percent at 3,254 yen, compared with a 2.1 percent decline in the Nikkei share average .

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Daiki Iga; Editing by Stephen Coates and Christopher Cushing)

Advertisement