China's HNA Group chairman Wang Jian dies after fall in France

BEIJING: Wang Jian, co-chairman and co-founder of HNA Group, one of China's most acquisitive conglomerates, died during a business trip in France on Jul 3 after a serious injury caused by a fall, the group said in a statement on Wednesday (Jul 4).

Wang fell to his death while visiting the southern France village of Bonnieux on Tuesday, a French police source told Reuters. He died after a 10 metre fall off a wall, the source said.

"He tried to climb a low wall to see the view and take pictures," the source said. After failing a first time, Wang took a run up. "He fell over the top and dropped 10 metres."

"HNA Group extends deepest condolences to Mr Wang's family and many friends," HNA's board and management team said in a statement.

"Together, we mourn the loss of an exceptionally gifted leader and role model, whose vision and values will continue to be a beacon for all who had the good fortune to know him, as well as for the many others whose lives he touched through his work and philanthropy."

HNA Group started as a small provincial airline servicing China's Hainan Province but has expanded quickly in recent years under the leadership of Wang and co-founder Chen Feng.

The firm's US$230 billion in assets includes a diverse global empire of businesses operating in aviation, tourism, and finance, and includes Hilton hotels and other marquee companies in the US, Europe and Australia.

But HNA came under pressure last year as Beijing cracked down on the risky debt-fuelled financing that enabled its expansion.

The conglomerate has now started selling off parts of its empire to pay down debt.

Wang began his career in civil aviation planning in 1983.