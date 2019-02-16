HNA cuts stake in Deutsche Bank to 6.3 percent: SEC filing

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Chinese conglomerate HNA has cut its stake in Deutsche Bank to 6.3 percent, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

FRANKFURT: Chinese conglomerate HNA has cut its stake in Deutsche Bank to 6.3 percent, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

That marks a reduction from 7.64 percent of voting rights reported in the most recent filing in Germany.

Advertisement

A spokesman for HNA in Germany declined to comment. Deutsche Bank wasn't immediately available on Saturday outside of business hours.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Mark Potter)