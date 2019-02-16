HNA cuts stake in Deutsche Bank to 6.3 percent: SEC filing
Chinese conglomerate HNA has cut its stake in Deutsche Bank to 6.3 percent, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
FRANKFURT: Chinese conglomerate HNA has cut its stake in Deutsche Bank to 6.3 percent, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
That marks a reduction from 7.64 percent of voting rights reported in the most recent filing in Germany.
A spokesman for HNA in Germany declined to comment. Deutsche Bank wasn't immediately available on Saturday outside of business hours.
(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Mark Potter)