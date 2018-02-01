Holiday shipping snags curb UPS's quarterly profit growth

United Parcel Service Inc on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net profit that was hurt by additional costs from surging shipping volumes during the peak holiday period, and its shares fell more than 3 percent.

REUTERS: United Parcel Service Inc on Thursday said its fourth-quarter earnings suffered from higher costs resulting from surging shipping volumes during the peak holiday period, and its shares fell more than 6 percent.

The world's largest package delivery company had faced system bottlenecks and delayed deliveries in the period leading up to Christmas.

Often seen as an indicator of U.S. economic activity and consumer spending, UPS has benefited from a rapid rise in ecommerce but has struggled to bring down the extra costs of making stops at individual residential addresses rather than at businesses.

The company and main rival FedEx Corp have spent billions of dollars upgrading their networks to handle rapidly rising ecommerce package volumes, leaving investors frustrated over the expense.

UPS said fourth-quarter revenue increased to US$18.83 billion from US$16.93 billion a year earlier on stronger-than-expected U.S. domestic and international package volumes. That was above Wall Street's estimate of US$18.18 billion.

Net income came to US$1.1 billion, compared with a year-earlier loss of US$239 million.

Adjusted for one-time items, earnings per share of US$1.67 edged past analysts' expectations of US$1.66.

The company said changes to U.S. tax laws benefited its results by 30 cents per share and helped spur new investments in facilities.

UPS said it would invest US$6.5 billion to US$7 billion in 2018, including 14 additional Boeing 747-8 aircraft and four new aircraft freighters for its fleet. It also plans 18 new or retrofitted facilities this year, including three U.S. ground hubs, its first major new ones in two decades.

The hubs will be in areas where a surge in holiday online shopping orders overwhelmed its system during last year's peak period, when UPS delivered 762 million packages, surpassing its forecasts.

The company said the bottlenecks cost about US$125 million, while investments in new technology and automated capacity expansion cost roughly US$60 million.

UPS, which has worked for years to increase its ability to forecast customer shipping demands to handle major package volume spikes ahead of the holidays, has raised shipping rates and added 2018 peak-season surcharges.

The company forecast 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share at US$7.03 to US$7.37. Analysts on average are expecting US$7.16.

UPS shares, up about 16 percent over the past six months, were down 6.5 percent at US$119 in premarket trading.

