Home Depot beats quarterly profit estimates, warns of tariff impact

Home Depot Inc beat quarterly profit estimates on Tuesday as it sold more big-ticket items to high-spending builders and handymen, while flagging the potential impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing trade tussle with China on consumers.

REUTERS: Home Depot Inc beat quarterly profit estimates on Tuesday as it sold more big-ticket items to high-spending builders and handymen, while flagging the potential impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing trade tussle with China on consumers.

The home improvement chain, which has distanced itself from co-founder Bernie Marcus' support for Trump's re-election campaign, blamed the impact of the trade dispute as well as a continued slump in lumber prices for a cut in its full-year sales forecast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Still, the company's shares were up 4.4per cent at US$217.11 by midday as investors shrugged off the warning, which analysts said was largely expected.

The United States' proposed tariffs on an additional US$300 billion worth of goods have sent jitters through Wall Street, with companies warning that prices for U.S. shoppers could rise, potentially hurting demand.

Home Depot estimated the proposed 10per cent levies, currently scheduled to go into effect on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, along with the 25per cent tariffs already in effect, could raise its cost of sales by US$2 billion - about 2per cent of its annual sales.

"We will work with each of our suppliers in negotiating that tariff cost, and my suspicion is, at the end of the day, it won't be quite that much," outgoing Chief Financial officer Carol Tome told Reuters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wall Street analysts said the impact from the latest round of tariffs on earnings is more likely to come from a hit to consumer demand rather than an increase in expenses.

"A tariff is a tax and not knowing how the consumer is going to react to that is probably prudent given the environment we're in right now," Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom said.

"It's more of the impact on Home Depot's consumer spending than expenses."

Home Depot said it now expects 2019 sales to rise about 2.3per cent, down from a prior forecast of a 3.3per cent increase.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

However, the company recorded a bigger-than-expected profit in the second quarter, selling more products to professional customers such as electricians, plumbers and builders who typically make larger, more frequent purchases.

The Atlanta-based chain, which is looking to broaden its business beyond its core "do-it-yourself" customers, said its average bill amount rose 1.7per cent to US$67.3 in the reported quarter.

Lumber prices, however, continue to weigh on the company's sales as roughly 8per cent of its revenue comes from sales of the commodity.

Lumber futures have fallen about 16per cent since their 2019 highs in early February as land and labor shortages have constrained builders' ability to construct new houses, creating a supply glut for the key building material.

That prompted Home Depot to cut its full-year same-store sales growth forecast as well to 4per cent from 5per cent.

Home Depot's net sales rose 1.2per cent to US$30.84 billion in the second quarter ended Aug. 4, marginally missing analysts' average estimate of US$30.98 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It posted a profit of US$3.17 per share, beating analysts' estimates of US$3.08 per share.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)