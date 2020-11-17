Home Depot beats quarterly same-store sales estimates

Home Depot Inc beat quarterly same-store sales estimates on Tuesday, as a surge in demand for tools, gardening equipment and building materials from people upgrading their homes during the coronavirus pandemic extended for another quarter.

The logo of Down Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Home Depot is seen in E
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Down Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Home Depot is seen in Encinitas, California April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Same-store sales rose 24.1per cent in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, beating analysts' average estimate of a 14.8per cent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

