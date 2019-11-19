Home Depot cuts 2019 sales forecast, shares fall

Home Depot Inc cut its full year sales forecast on Tuesday, saying it was taking longer than expected for its investments to integrate its online and in-store shopping experience to pay off.

The home improvement chain's shares fell 8per cent in pre-market trading.

Same-store sales at Home Depot rose 3.6per cent in the third quarter ended Nov. 3, below expectations of a 4.7per cent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Home Depot said it expected its fiscal 2019 sales to rise about 1.8per cent, compared to a prior forecast of a 2.3per cent increase.

