Home Depot forecasts 2020 sales growth below expectations

REUTERS: Home improvement chain Home Depot Inc on Wednesday forecast fiscal 2020 sales growth below Wall Street expectations.

The company, ahead of its analyst day on Wednesday, said it expects fiscal 2020 sales growth of about 3.5per cent to 4per cent.

Analyst on average had expected sales growth of 4.3per cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)