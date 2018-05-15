Home Depot misses comparable-sales estimates as spring traffic dips

REUTERS: Home Depot Inc's sales at established stores missed Wall Street forecasts for the first time in seven quarters, as cooler weather in some U.S. states led to a slower-than-expected start to the spring selling season.

Shares of the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, which have risen about 22 percent in the past 12 months, fell 2.4 percent to US$186.54 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

U.S. homebuilding data from March suggested that construction activity may be slowing, as single-family homebuilding — which accounts for the biggest share of the housing market — fell 3.7 percent.

Cooler-than-usual weather in some parts of the country also hit sales, leading to weak customer spending on spring-season products.

Home Depot said customer transactions dipped 1.3 percent in the first quarter ended April 29.

Sales at Home Depot stores open for more than a year climbed 4.2 percent, missing analysts' average estimate of a 5.38 percent rise, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net earnings rose to US$2.40 billion or US$2.08 per share in the first quarter, from US$2.01 billion or US$1.67 per share a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of US$2.05 per share.

Net sales rose 4.4 percent to US$24.95 billion, but fell short of expectations of US$25.16 billion.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)