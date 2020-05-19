Home Depot misses profit estimates after handing out virus-related bonuses

The logo of U.S. home improvement chain Home Depot is seen in Mexico City
The logo of U.S. home improvement chain Home Depot
REUTERS: Home Depot Inc missed estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday (May 19), as the home improvement chain spent heavily to compensate employees working at its stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of Home Depot, which have gained 12.4 per cent this year, dropped nearly 3 per cent to US$238.50 in premarket trading, as the company also scrapped its full-year outlook, citing uncertainties stemming from the pandemic.

Home Depot said it incurred about US$850 million of pre-tax expenses in the first quarter, as it provided additional bonuses, doubled pay for overtime and added more hours of paid time-off for employees working during a surge of panic buying of cleaning supplies and masks.

The company's net earnings fell to US$2.25 billion, or US$2.08 per share, in the first quarter ended May 3, from US$2.51 billion, or US$2.27 per share, a year earlier, as it spent heavily to compensate its store employees working during the health crisis.

Analysts had expected earnings of US$2.27 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total net sales rose to 7.1 per cent to US$28.26 billion, beating estimates of US$27.54 billion.

The company also declared a first-quarter cash dividend of US$1.50 per share. 

Source: Reuters

