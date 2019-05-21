Home Depot misses quarterly same-store sales estimates

Home Depot Inc missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday, hurt by poor weather in February and a steep fall in lumber prices.

Same-store sales at home improvement chain rose 2.5per cent in the first quarter ended May 5, below expectations of a 4.2per cent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales rose to US$26.38 billion from US$24.95 billion, beating analysts average estimate of US$26.36 billion.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)