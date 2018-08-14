Home Depot's second-quarter sales rebound, shares rise

Home Depot Inc's second-quarter comparable-store sales beat Wall Street forecasts on Tuesday, boosted by a rebound in demand for seasonal merchandise.

Shares of the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain rose 2.4 percent to US$198.8 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

This performance comes at a time when sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell to an eight-month low in June and data for the prior month was revised sharply lower, the latest indications that the housing market was slowing down.

Sales rebounded from the first quarter when cooler-than-usual weather in some parts of the country hit demand for spring-season products.

Home Depot said customer transactions rose 3.1 percent in the second quarter ended July 29.

Sales at Home Depot stores open for more than a year climbed 8 percent, beating analysts' average estimate of a 6.65 percent rise, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net earnings rose to US$3.5 billion or US$3.05 per share in the three months ended July 29, from US$2.7 billion or US$2.25 per share a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of US$2.84 per share.

Net sales rose 8.4 percent to US$30.5 billion beating expectations of US$30.03 billion

