Home Depot's second-quarter sales top estimates, shares rise early

Home Depot Inc's second-quarter comparable-store sales beat Wall Street forecasts on Tuesday, boosted by a rebound in demand for seasonal merchandise.

Shares of the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, up 25 percent in the past 12 months, rose nearly 1 percent to US$196 in premarket trading.

"Not only did our seasonal business rebound from the first quarter, but our overall results exceeded our expectations," Craig Menear, chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The performance comes at a time when sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell to an eight-month low in June and data for the prior month was revised sharply lower, the latest indications that the housing market was slowing down.

The company's sales rebounded from the first quarter when cooler-than-usual weather in some parts of the United States hurt demand for spring-season products.

The retailer raised its full-year earnings forecast to US$9.42 per share from US$9.31. It also now expects comparable sales growth of about 5.3 percent from 5 percent earlier.

Home Depot said customer transactions rose 3.1 percent in the second quarter ended July 29.

Sales at Home Depot stores open for more than a year climbed 8 percent, beating the average analyst estimate of a 6.65 percent rise, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net earnings increased to US$3.5 billion, or US$3.05 per share, in the quarter, from US$2.7 billion, or US$2.25, a year earlier. Analysts expected US$2.84 per share.

Net sales rose 8.4 percent to US$30.5 billion, beating expectations of US$30.03 billion.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in New York; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Jane Merriman and Jeffrey Benkoe)