Home Depot says online investments take longer to pay off, cuts sales goal

Home Depot Inc cut its full year sales forecast on Tuesday, saying it was taking longer than expected for its investments to integrate its online and in-store shopping experience to pay off.

REUTERS: Home Depot Inc said on Tuesday its efforts to integrate online and in-store shopping were taking longer than expected to pay off, prompting the retailer to cut its 2019 sales forecast and sending its shares down 7per cent in premarket trade.

To keep customers away from rival Lowe's Cos Inc , Home Depot invested heavily in its online business, primarily by adding automated lockers in stores for shoppers who want to pick up their orders rather than wait for them to be delivered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The largest U.S. home improvement chain has also worked on its supply network to shorten delivery times and the search function of its website to make in-demand products more easily accessible.

"We are largely on track with these investments and have seen positive results, but some of the benefits anticipated for fiscal 2019 will take longer to realize than our initial assumptions," Chief Executive Officer Craig Menear said.

Same-store sales at Home Depot rose 3.6per cent in the third quarter ended Nov. 3, below expectations of a 4.7per cent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Home Depot said it expected its fiscal 2019 sales to rise about 1.8per cent, compared to a prior forecast of a 2.3per cent increase. The company also cut its full year same-store sales forecast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Home Depot's weak results also pulled shares of smaller rival Lowe's down nearly 3per cent in premarket trading.

Net income fell to US$2.77 billion or US$2.53 per share in the third quarter from US$2.87 billion, or US$2.51 per share. Analysts were expecting earnings of US$2.52 per share.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)