Home Depot to buy HD Supply Holdings in US$8 billion deal

REUTERS: Home Depot Inc said on Monday it would buy industrial goods wholesaler HD Supply Holdings Inc in a deal valued at about US$8 billion.

The home improvement chain said it would offer US$56 per share in cash to HD Supply shareholders, a near 25per cent premium to the stock's last close.

Home Depot's smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc last week said it was not in talks to buy HD Supply, denying a previous media report.

HD Supply shares jumped 24.3per cent premarket.

