Home improvement chain Lowe's CEO to retire

REUTERS: Lowe's Companies Inc said on Monday its Chief Executive Robert Niblock would retire after the U.S. home improvement chain finds a successor.

The board of directors has started a search for a replacement for Niblock, who also serves as chairman and president of the board.

