Home improvement chain Lowe's CEO to retire

Lowe's Companies Inc said on Monday its Chief Executive Robert Niblock would retire after the U.S. home improvement chain finds a successor.

FILE PHOTO - An employee stands outside a Lowe's home improvement chain in Austin, Texas, U.S., February 27, 2017. Picture taken February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

REUTERS: Lowe's Companies Inc said on Monday its Chief Executive Robert Niblock would retire after the U.S. home improvement chain finds a successor.

The board of directors has started a search for a replacement for Niblock, who also serves as chairman and president of the board.

