Honda, Nissan report lower China sales in July, Toyota up

BEIJING: Japanese automakers Honda Motor and Nissan Motor saw their sales in China tumble in July as overall sales in the world's biggest car market decline.

Honda sold 108,139 cars in China in July, down 20.9per cent from a year earlier. It said the sales declined was due to supply shortage. Nissan said in a statement that it sold 95,783 vehicles in China last month, down 20.8per cent.

Toyota Motor said it sold 170,200 vehicles in China last month, up 2.8per cent.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Wednesday that it expects vehicle sales in China to hit 1.82 million units in July, down 13.8per cent from a year earlier.

