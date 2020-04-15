Honda extends Mexico plant suspensions to April 30 due to coronavirus

The Mexican unit of Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co said on Tuesday it would extend a suspenion of operations at its plants in the states of Guanajuato and Jalisco until April 30 due to the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

FILE PHOTO: A production line is seen after the opening of Honda's new automobile plant in a suburb of Celaya, Guanajuato February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

The Honda plants are in Celaya, Guanajuato and El Salto, Jalisco.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo)

