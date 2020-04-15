Honda extends Mexico plant suspensions to April 30 due to coronavirus

The Mexican unit of Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co said on Tuesday it would extend a suspenion of operations at its plants in the states of Guanajuato and Jalisco until April 30 due to the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Honda plants are in Celaya, Guanajuato and El Salto, Jalisco.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo)