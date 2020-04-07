Honda extends US, Canadian auto production halt through May 1

Honda Motor Co said on Monday it will extend its auto production shutdown in the United States and Canada through May 1.

WASHINGTON: Honda Motor Co said on Monday it will extend its auto production shutdown in the United States and Canada through May 1.

The Japanese automaker halted production on March 23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Honda noted many consumers are unable to purchase vehicles and said it "must continue to suspend production in order to align product supply with a lack of market demand."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)