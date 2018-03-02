Honda February China vehicle sales fall 5.9 percent year-on-year

BEIJING: Honda's sales in China fell 5.9 per cent in February from a year earlier to 77,065 vehicles, after climbing 10.9 per cent in January, the company said on Friday.

Sales volume during the first two months of 2018 totaled 203,239 vehicles, up 3.9 per cent from the same period a year ago.

Last year Honda's sales rose 15.5 per cent from a year earlier to 1.44 million vehicles, compared to the 3 per cent growth in overall auto sales the market saw in 2017.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) estimates China's overall vehicles sales to grow a relatively lackluster 3 per cent this year, the same as in 2017 but significantly below the stellar 13.7 per cent gain in 2016.

